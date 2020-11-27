V is pure perfection in the recent “VCut” PHOTO shoot

Irresistible! ARMY has been left with their mouths open to see the latest photos of BTS’s V on Twitter, which are part of the now famous VCut.

BTS’s V recently shared her latest photoshoot via Twitter, prompting many comments from ARMY, who were blown away by how attractive the idol looked.

“Vcut,” BTS’s account wrote while sharing Taehyung’s compelling stills on November 25, 2020.

Some of V’s photos are also available in Weverse magazine for the interview that the Winter Bear singer gave, according to the Koreaboo outlet.

When asked about his mood so far, V said, “I’m not sad anymore because I can’t show myself to fans directly. I just want to see ARMY in a safe environment. I think I can wait until the time comes.”

“We have to get over it. We don’t always have difficulties, so we make music and improve a lot,” he added.

V sends a lot of love and strength to ARMY

Through the promotion of “Dynamite”, BTS gives fans a lot of hope and strength during the COVID-19 pandemic, for those who have not been having a good time in the confinement.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHFZNLYBgl8/?utm_source=ig_embed

“I feel depressed because we can’t see ARMY in a long time and we haven’t done any concerts. We have to keep fighting for something that seems endless,” expressed the idol.

TaeTae added, “But I want to keep fighting and progressing with ARMY, so we started making music and performing on stage again so that we could see a happier and brighter ARMY.”

“As someone who supports ARMY, I want to give them strength, but there are not many ways to encourage them,” V. was honest.

As we have already told you in Somagnews, BTS’s new album, “BE”, was released in order for the group to continue to keep close to its thousands of followers.



