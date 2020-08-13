V is excluded from credits in new BTS movie

ARMY asks that Taehyung be included in the cast list for the movie ‘Break The Silence: The Movie Persona’. The BTS members are promoting different activities that will bring them closer to their fans, such as the release of the song ‘Dynamite’ and the upcoming premiere of the movie ‘Break The Silence: The Movie Persona’.

Today she published the first trailer for ‘Break The Silence: The Movie Persona’, the boys will show hidden aspects of their concerts and their successful tours, the launch will be in the month of September.

The followers of the K-pop band realized that something was wrong with the credits of the film production of BTS, as all the members are named in the synopsis, but not in the list of actors.

In the credits of the film appears the cast and the production group of the film ‘Break The Silence: The Movie Persona’, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, RM and J-Hope are named as actors, but not Taehyung.

Through different social networks, ARMY is writing messages with the phrase ‘BTS IS 7’, the fans of the K-pop band ask that he add the name of V to the credits of the film and that these incidents do not happen again in the future.

Netizens also recalled other times when V has not appeared on official merchandise with the rest of the BTS guys or when him signature was not included in some promotional items.



