V: How his smile got new ARMYs after the BBMA 2020

Could V be the world’s link to BTS? Your beautiful smile could accomplish a lot.

BTS has been taking the world by storm for years, seven years if we want to be specific. The K-pop group has millions of incredibly dedicated fans around the world and their fandom (called ARMY, which stands for Adorable MC Representative for Youth) even includes some surprising celebrities.

Despite the fact that apparently everyone loves them in South Korea and other Asian countries, there are still many people who have not yet taken the opportunity to know their music, or who have not even heard of them, although not having heard them is every more and more impossible.

When the K-pop group performed at the Billboard Music Awards this week, they performed their new single “Dynamite,” which is their first song in English.

Many BBMA viewers who weren’t fans of BTS were enthralled by the charismatic group’s singing and dancing. Much of the credit goes to this band member and his adorable smile.

V becomes a trend for his beautiful smile

V, whose birth name is Kim Taehyung, has become known within the ARMY as the “stan attractor.” His flawless singing, impressive dancing, and swoon-worthy smile, all combined into one performance, is apparently a potent enough mix to pique the interest of potential new fans.

It is also frequently trending on Twitter, which has led to several people becoming fans. In fact, this is said to be the fourth year in a row that V has become a trending topic due to BBMA’s performance.

Considering all this, it is not a surprise that many of his fans expected a new influx of people curious about the singer and his band, BTS.

People who saw BBMA’s performance of “Dynamite” quickly took to Twitter and wondered “who’s in the middle?”

By the way, this performance was filmed at Incheon International Airport; If closing an airport terminal for a musical performance isn’t star power, we don’t know what it is.

Other people found V’s fancams after the performance and started asking Twitter followers for more information. One person even said “I’ve never heard BTS’s music, but I’ll get into it for that boy.” Another girl asked on Twitter “are we about to become BTS fans?”

Fandoms have a tendency to get a little angry at the large influx of new fans, or they stay at the door calling new “fake” fans because they don’t know every last detail about the band in question or they get a bit hipster and They say “I like them before they were super famous.”

The ARMY, on the other hand, welcomed potential new fans with open arms. The more the merrier after all! A BTS fan tweeted a V fancam with the song WAP saying “Kim Taehyung’s WAP edit goes viral again !!! Taehyung is the Stan Attractor that he is !! ”

They also ended up making V trending on Google under the BBMAs because they were moved by their part of the performance, too.



