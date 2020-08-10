V hates wearing this outfit: it reveals the secret!

BTS’s V has made it clear that he hates wearing a specific piece of clothing, shoes, and unsurprisingly, the ARMY revealed the outrageous and curious secret behind this fact.

For the singer of the Korean group V (real name Kim Taehyung), wearing shoes is not something he likes to do. Here’s what we know about the BTS member and what fans are saying about this quirky and fun fact. It should be remembered that each member of BTS has their own set of fun facts.

RM is known for losing his AirPods and J-Hope once won a bronze medal in tennis. But what about V? Well, the ARMY noted that this singer and dancer hates wearing a specific garment, shoes. She will often be seen wearing flip flops or with the heel completely out of the shoe.

Sometimes she just doesn’t wear shoes at all. When the boys were starting out, a staff member reprimanded V, saying, “Taehyung. Please put your shoes on. You are not a primitive man, you have nice shoes. Why don’t you use them? Please use them. ”

This could potentially be because V has a skin condition commonly known as cholinergic urticaria, although V refers to it as a cholinergic allergy. It is this condition that often makes your skin itch and tight clothing quite uncomfortable.

It may be different, but fans like it just the way it is. With more videos popping up daily of V and her quirky habit, some fans took to major social media, sharing their love for this K-pop idol and the rest of the BTS members.

taehyung… my darling, my treasure, my angel… why are you wearing sandals in november

pic.twitter.com/qBo8xr6Qqo — ˗ˏˋmeg ⁷ˎˊ˗ AUGUST 21 (@gddaengit) November 12, 2019

V is the only one from BTS who hates wearing shoes

“Taehyung loves red fruits, especially strawberries, he doesn’t like to wear shoes, he eats and talks in (a) pout, he likes to paint and gets excited about small things, he needs to hug something while sleeping, he whines when he loses in a I play, wear pretty earrings and rings, ”said a Twitter user.

“It’s a Taehyung thing,” wrote another user. “I read somewhere that he just doesn’t like to wear shoes. That’s why he usually wears bare footwear or steps on the back of his shoes so he can easily take them off. As of now no other Capricorns wearing sandals in November “.

BTS’s V wore flip flops once while dancing to the choreography for “Boy With Luv,” even showing off her complicated relationship with shoes during live performances. During a coronavirus (COVID-19) special with The Late Late Show, titled Homefest: Late Late Show Special by James Corden, the guys from BTS shared videos from their socially distant rehearsal space in Korea.

The boy band even did a dance routine to “Boy With Luv” where V was, you guessed it, in flip flops. He was the only one of the K-pop group members to wear casual shoes that day, but he still managed the choreography. Other fans noticed that when the BTS guys performed “Idol” on The Late Show starring Jimmy Fallon, V’s shoes came off.



