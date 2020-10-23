V has become a fiery student and is driving ARMY crazy

The new chapter of “Run BTS!” has caused a sensation on social media after introducing the world’s sexiest student, BTS’s V.

Kim Taehyung, better known as BTS’s V, proved that he is capable of digesting any style of fashion. Recently, his school uniform style has caught the attention of many people, but mainly the ARMY.

On October 20, “Run BTS!” he returned with a class game that was marked by chaos. The episode begins with the members selecting a partner to participate in a Korean word game, followed by “find the difference.”

Because the theme is the classroom, all members of the popular group (except Jin, who is the teacher) wear school uniforms. RM and the other BTS guys certainly look gorgeous in their respective uniforms.

However, it was V who got all the attention due to his “model student” style. Fans fell in love with the perfect combination of the uniform and his straight hair. His style really fit the role of class president he was playing in the episode.

Fans went wild with V’s appearance

As expected, the comments were swift on social media: “If I was in the same class as TaeTae, I would have fallen in love immediately,” commented an ARMY. “Kim Taehyung will conquer the hearts of all the students with her straight hair,” concluded another.

Meanwhile, BTS recently held their online concert “MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E” on October 10 and 11. This concert broke records by gaining 993 thousand spectators. BTS will also be pampering fans through their latest album “BE”, which will be released on November 20.



