V gives a giant stuffed teddy bear to a very special person

BTS’s V has a big heart and he showed it in an episode of “MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E”.

It was revealed that BTS’s V (Kim Tae-hyun) was giving a gift to an unexpected person, an action that stole the hearts of his social media followers.

V is a visual member of BTS. The jaded facial performances that make use of the stunning three white eyes are gaining popularity.

He has an attractive appearance, but is known for his friendly and laid-back personality. His appearance, which generously expresses his love for the members, is loved by many fans.

Actions V caught the attention of ARMY

Taehyun is giving away a teddy bear as a kid from “Inner Child”! It appears that the boy who played the boy gave the stuffed animal the name “Tete.”

The tweet shows a little boy and a teddy bear as big as his son. The name of the little boy who hugs the teddy bear with a happy smile is Lee Dam.

Lee Dam will be appearing on BTS’s live online show “MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E”.

He appeared on the stage of V’s solo tracks “Inner Child”, one of AMRY’s most loved songs. V and two people appeared on the merry-go-round and attracted a lot of attention.

Lee Dam has a big smile on the teddy bear V gave him. The stuffed animal is called “Tete”, which is also V’s nickname, and you can see that he is pleased with V’s gift.

The fans who saw this image were excited about the gift of the sense of V. While ARMY left various comments on the episode that were too cute.



