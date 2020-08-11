V fell in love with ARMY showing his hair in the video

V de BTS shared a video on Weverse, the idol fell in love with his fans with his charisma and visual. The 7 members of BTS are just a few days away from presenting their first single in English, ‘Dynamite’ is the first preview of their next record material, the Bangtan Boys are preparing the last details of their comeback project.

Taehyung is one of the BTS boys who has the most communication with his fans, the idol originally from the city of Seogu, in Daegu, South Korea, always shares his activities during the day and posts images on different social networks.

V knows how to pamper his thousands of fans, as a selca or a video of him immediately becomes a worldwide trend, the impact of the singer of ‘Sweet Night’ is impressive.

The member of the K-pop band revealed a new video on the official platform Weverse, V is very relaxed in a boat, in the middle of a large lake, the interpreter wears a red life jacket.

Taehyung recorded the clip in one of the natural locations of the reality show ‘In The Soop’ by BTS, in the video you can hear a sweet jazz song in the background, one of V.’s favorite musical genres.



