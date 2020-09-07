V fans celebrate International Charity Day What is it about?

The global fanbase of BTS V member “V UNION” has made a significant donation this year for the International Day of Charity.

Hand in hand with various organizations and individuals, the global fanbase of BTS V member “V UNION” has made a significant donation this year for the International Day of Charity. This special day is celebrated annually on September 5 to raise awareness and provide a common platform for charity-related activities around the world.

Through a tweet shared on the 5th, Kim Taehyung’s fans revealed their generous donation to The Crayon Initiative, an organization that strives to preserve the environment by recycling unwanted crayons and enriching the lives of hospitalized children through art. and imagination.

V UNION highlighted BTS idol’s love of art and the environment as their inspiration for the project and said, “Inspired by our artistic Taehyung, who proudly expressed that he eagerly recycles for the environment, we have donated to The Crayon. Initiative, which has made great strides to help keep the earth clean. ”

We know this organization spreads joy to young patients by providing them with an endless supply of free art supplies, “the fan post could read. V is widely known not only for his passion for art, but also for his unique imagination.

V is admired for his philanthropic projects

Same that is wonderfully reflected in his collection “Vante” and his character BT21 “Tata”. In an interview with Billboard earlier this month about BTS’s collaboration with Hyundai and members’ views on the importance of sustainability, V mentioned his desire for a cleaner and safer environment.

As V UNION continues to draw inspiration from V’s exemplary kindness and spread joy through his countless philanthropic projects, many fans have praised the fanbase for their unwavering love for TaeTae and their remarkable efforts to improve the world.



