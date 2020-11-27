V explains BTS ‘song that completely defines him

V and his fellow BTS members reveal which song by the famous group totally defines their personality

BTS, the famous South Korean K-Pop band, is very proud of the success they have achieved in recent years.

The septet also earned a first-time nomination at the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards to be held in January next year.

Now, BTS appeared on the latest cover of Esquire magazine and spoke with all their hearts about the songs they have released so far and what they mean to them.

The ARMY is always in awe of singers V, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, Jin, and Jungkook, as well as the art and music that is present in each of their works, for example, their representative colors.

Purple has been a very special color for BTS when Esquire asked the band about it, V said “Do you know what purple means? Purple is the last of the colors of the rainbow. Purple means I will trust you and I will love you for a long time. I just made it up. ”

But even more important, are the songs. In this regard, V also revealed the BTS song that he feels totally defines him.

Which BTS song defines V?

V shared that “Dynamite” is the song that he feels has defined his persona, of all the songs he has done with BTS.

“I think the whole concept, the motive, the outfits was really me. The outfits really fit me and the choreography wasn’t that difficult, so I was able to relax and dance some more.”

For their part, his teammates chose songs like ‘Fire’ (Suga), ‘We are Bulletproof: the Eternal’ (Jungkook), which has fascinated the ARMY.



