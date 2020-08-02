V establishes new brand with Sweet Night in Japan

Taehyung established a new brand with the song ‘Sweet Night’ on iTunes. The song ‘Sweet Night’ was released on May 13 of this year through all digital platforms, Kim Taehyung’s composition reached the hearts of all his fans.

‘Sweet Night’ is part of the soundtrack for the Korean drama ‘Itaewon Class’, starring Park Seo Joon and close friend of Taehyung, the two met on the set of the drama ‘Hwarang: The Beginning’.

After the launch of ‘Sweet Night’, it began to be a musical work recognized by the public, since it is a melancholic track that expressed V’s feelings, despite having been published some time ago, the melody continues to break records.

Taehyung is ranked No. 1 on the Top Chart Songs chart with the OST ‘Sweet Night’ on the iTunes platform, a landmark act for a song that is part of a Korean drama.

The singer of the Bangtan Boys is the first Korean artist to get the first place on the iTunes list, specifically within the list of the most listened to songs in Japan, a new brand for V.

Now, V is considered one of the most popular international celebrities in Japan, standing out for his artistic work and his name is trending in the Internet search engines of that country.

‘Sweet Night’ is ranked No. 1 on iTunes in other countries such as: United States. United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Australia and Brazil. Congratulations to Taehyung on this new triumph!



