V creates “The Dream Challenge” and goes viral

BTS’s V set a major challenge for his fans and they have made it viral on social media.

KBS NEWS 9 Channel reported on The Dream Challenge that BTS group idol V has created, and that it has become increasingly popular among young people in Korea.

In his challenge, V’s real name Taehyung proposed that people should write or artistically express their aspirations and plans after the pandemic is over.

“The Dream Challenge” has given children hope and much more, despite current restrictions. Thanks to his defiance, V has provided immense comfort in the midst of difficult times.

KBS NEWS 9 channel reported about @BTS_twt Taehyung's Dream Challenge that was applied in a kindergarten. Tae suggested previously to write/draw what we want to do after the pandemic ends & these kids have taken the challenge & drew their dreams. pic.twitter.com/4fYGfmiyHi — 풍경 ✧ (@sceneryfortae) November 15, 2020

V wants fans to keep fighting for their dreams

Famous BangTan artist Sonyeondan often shares many messages of love and support for his millions of followers. V knows that the world is going through a very difficult situation right now due to COVID-19, but he does not want the mood among ARMY to drop.

Taehyung came up with the good challenge ever, a stay at home challenge to keep people safe, a dream challenge for people to share what they want to do once pandemic is over and it got many coverage from all Korean and international medias! Even was applied in a kindergarten pic.twitter.com/1Y8AsL1JKL — ‏ً (@Taetaelented) November 15, 2020

But not only has TaeTae been sending a lot of strength to the fans, the whole BTS group decided to release more music so that BTS ARMY would have a little joy in the midst of all the bad.

As we have already told you in Somagnews, there are only a few days to go until the premiere of “BE”, the new album by the k-pop band that promises to be a small escape for its followers who are going through difficult times in this year.

The BTS members were very involved in the creation of this new album and it is made with all the love for the public. Production will arrive on November 20 and we have already had some photos and concept videos with a small preview of what we could have with this new project.



