V conquers the heart of ARMY with new photographs

Taehyung’s photoshoot for Variety magazine continues to captivate fans, through Twitter, the BTS idol shared special photos of his collaboration with the publication, which revolutionized the Internet.

Recently, the Bangtan Boys became the protagonists of Variety magazine, the publication held several photoshoots, both group and individual so that fans had different collectible versions.

The Big Hit Entertainment idol session was filled with the looks, outfits, and the style was elegant with a mature twist, allowing ARMY to see a different side of K-pop rappers and singers.

Some photos from the BTS edition for Variety were posted on the magazine’s social media. Through Twitter, V shared special images from his photoshoot, making ARMY fall in love with his modeling skills.

BTS’S V STEALS ARMY’S HEART WITH NEW PICTURES FROM THE VARIETY SESSION.

A few hours ago, the ‘Dynamite’ singer posted on Twitter two sets of photos that belong to his collaboration with Variety, each post has three different images that completely caught the attention of Internet users. In the description the idol wrote:

Taehyung became a trend on social media for his photos, the mention of his name being placed first in different countries, showing the impact and popularity he has around the world. V not only managed to enchant the hearts of fans more, it also broke the internet by being the # 1 trend worldwide according to the World Music Awards.

The photos of the ‘Stigma’ interpreter continue to receive the affection of ARMY, the publications already have more than 1 million likes, more than 700 thousand retweets and comments from followers who left their first impressions of the new photos of V.

The photoshoot for Variety was unique as it allowed the boy from the city of Daegu in Geochang, South Korea, to show different poses, looks and outfits that complement his visual. Network users witnessed the beauty of Kim Taehyung, the idol was shown in profile, yawning and even with his eyes closed.

