V confirmed BTS comeback, what will his new MV look like

BTS is coming! The K-pop group is planning a new comeback in 2021 and will be releasing a new music video. If you’re not over Life Goes On and Dynamite yet, the guys are ready to wow ARMY one more time.

BigHit idols are closing 2020 with a flourish, one of the best years of their K-pop career thanks to sales records, music platforms and their first GRAMMY nomination in 2021, in addition to adding new Daesangs in the Korean awards. The year is not over yet, but Bangtan already has plans for 2021.

Despite the fact that the pandemic robbed them of the opportunity to make their international tour, BTS decided to take advantage of their free time to focus on their greatest passion: music. After releasing an album as personal as “BE” and exploding with “Dynamite,” the boys are ready to continue the new era of their career.

For several months now, V and Jungkook have been preparing for their solo mixtapes, although neither of them have revealed a release date, but they have shared details such as a preview of a song or a re-recording of it by Maknae. J-Hope had also promised a new album and in his quarantine he could have taken the opportunity to write some music, but… when will BTS’s new comeback be?

V REVEALS THE FIRST SPOILER OF THE BTS COMEBACK IN 2021

King Spoiler! During the 2020 MAMA ceremony, BTS thanked the award for “Best Music Video” by Dynamite, Taehyung took the opportunity to thank the directors and Jungkook for their recent work on “Life Goes On” and, amidst the excitement, revealed that Bangtan is preparing a new MV.

The idol did not give more details about it, but assured that it will be more incredible than “Life Goes On”, apparently, they could maintain the same home theme to capture their emotions in the situation that is experienced with music as their only refuge. The release is scheduled for 2021, but there is no exact date yet, it could be a new single or repackage album.

Taking into account that the 2021 GRAMMY, the gala where they are nominated, will be held on January 31 next year, BTS could release their song before or during the ceremony if they are part of the line up, although the comeback could also take place in February, as It would be a year since “Map of the soul: 7” and they would close the best cycle of his career. Besides, they have to wait for Suga to make a full recovery to make recordings and choreographies.

The group closed 2020 with a flourish, “Dynamite” was positioned as one of the best songs of the year in the annual music tops,



