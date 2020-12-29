V celebrates his birthday by lighting up The Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa building shone showing the best of V as part of the celebration that the ARMYs prepared for the idol, know the details of the projects that celebrate the singer.

Like every year, fans prepared to commemorate one more year of life of the handsome and talented V , this boy has inspired thousands of fans with his music and his personality, so he received a large number of messages and events on the arrival of his 25 years of international age.

One of the most outstanding projects that were planned for him is the lighting of a skyscraper located in Dubai, on which videos and images of the idol were projected along with celebratory phrases for his birthday .

With this beautiful detail, V shone by becoming the first K-Pop idol to get an announcement for his birthday on this tower. The clip lasted 3 minutes and was projected in the 828 meters of the Burj Khalifa .

Keren banget woii 😭

Merindingg woii asli 💜😭😭😭#TaehyungOnBurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/rM2jIHoY7Y — tYa | V DAY 🎂🎈 (@tyayah20) December 29, 2020

The hashtag #TaehyungOnBurjKhalifa took to the networks to the pride and excitement of the fans, but this was not the only project organized for Taehyung . In South Korea, the Daegu E-World Starlight Park was lit up with a themed zone dedicated to the singer called V Castle.

TAEHYUNG APPRECIATES ARMY’S CONGRATULATORY MESSAGES

Before the multiple gestures of affection that were carried out for the idol, V responded with a brief message while just beginning to celebrate his special day.

On Weverse, V shared images of some ARMY messages and added a message of love and thanks to accompany the screenshots.

I love you, thank you very much

Celebrate this boy’s birthday and see what Taehyung was like before he became a K-Pop star.



