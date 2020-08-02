V BTS Becomes the Best Japanese iTunes Song Chart

V BTS pairs never stop winning bar records with a solonia song entitled ‘Sweet Night’.

‘Sweet Night’ is a song released as an OST from the popular JTBC drama ‘Itaewon Class’.

Previously the song ‘Sweet Night’ managed to set a record as the song that ranked the most on the iTunes Best Song chart, in 105 countries.

Now accepted on August 1, 2020, the song ‘Sweet Night’ was ranked first on the Japan iTunes Top Song chart, which is difficult as a chart that is very difficult for bond artists to penetrate outside of Japan.

Now released it is now the first soloist to be placed first on the iTunes Top Song chart, with songs released in South Korea.

As of August 2, 2020, the song ‘Sweet Night’ has ranked first on the iTunes Top Song chart in a total of 114 countries, so there are no other singers in the world who have managed to break the V record.

Congratulations on V for the achievements!



