V breaks Instagram record with Dynamite teaser photo

BTS’s V set a new record with his teaser photo for Dynamite on Instagram after reaching 4 million “likes” in 24 hours. The ARMY has been fascinated by Taehyung’s achievement.

On August 11, popular Korean boy group BTS released individual photos for Dynamite’s teaser. The boys showed off a new look, dressed in fashion with a modern twist on ’90s trends. However, it was Taehyung who caught the eye, and he proved it on Instagram.

V’s fans made the singer exceed 4.5 million “likes” in 24 hours, setting a new record on Instagram. Kim Taehyung’s post became the most liked solo photo of a Korean artist ever. The ARMY was undoubtedly fascinated.

By the way, V became “the male idol with the most ‘liked’ solo photos in 2019.” Additionally, since entering 2020, he is the first member to receive over 3 million likes on his BTS account. The ARMY has made it clear that Taehyung is one of the spoiled boys in the group.

V’s “Dynamite” teaser photo broke the promotional photo record for Sugar’s mixtape. Currently, around 4.78 million “likes” have been sent to this image of V, and he is expected to become the first male to register 5 million “likes”.

#KimTaehyung's 1st Teaser Pic for #BTS's new Track #Dynamite Is The Most Liked Korean Male Soloist Pic Of All Time On Instagram, Having Surpassed 4.5 Million Likes On #Bighits Official IG Account In Less Than 23 Hours! 👊👨‍🎤🥇❤️🇰🇷📸💥4️⃣⏺5️⃣Ⓜ️💜👑 @BTS_twt https://t.co/piAG9LYpZi pic.twitter.com/ASJcbn7qGM — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) August 11, 2020

Taehyung and his spectacular look

In Taehyung’s teaser, the ‘Boy With Luv’ interpreter appears with long, light brown hair and bright, with a mullet, his look is simple but pleasant, with a beige sleeveless sweater, on a white shirt . A look that has left thousands open-mouthed.

Also, it seems that ARMY (BTS fan) is not the only one who likes V’s photos, as several stars have also given “likes” to the popular photo, such as the best Japanese grammar on Instagram “D (@ d_japanese) “with 2.4 million followers, and Blake Richardson of the popular British band New Hope Club.



