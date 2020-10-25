V appears on famous French fashion director’s Instagram

The incredible BTS fashionista, V, has surprised to appear on the Instagram of the famous French fashion director wearing a white shirt of the brand.

While he is known for being the fashionista of BTS, V, he has now surprised by appearing on the instagram of the famous director of haute couture fashion and events of CELINE (a well-known French luxury fashion brand).

And is that V is known for his unique clothing styles and outfits that set trends since they reflect a great artistic taste, which is why Peter Utz, shared a photo of him wearing an elegant and comfortable white dress made the fans go crazy .

V appeared in a CELINE t-shirt on Peter Utz’s Instagram account, which had an excellent positive response from a fan who expressed his wish for V’s appearance on The CELINE Fashion Show.

V the BTS fashinist with CELINE

Fashionista V wearing his favorite elegant white CELINE shirt also appeared in the June issue of ELLE THAILAND magazine.

Several other high fashion brands such as FENDI, JACQUEMUS, LANVIN, the eyewear brands MANOMOS and PROJEKT PRODUKT, popular shopping sites such as KONVINI (Japan’s largest Korean shopping site) also shared V’s photo with their brands on their official social media identifiers and actively participated in the marketing of paying attention to V.

As previously mentioned in Somagnews, the fellow BTS member topped The World List’s ’10 Best Men in Fashion 2020 ‘list, beating out Hollywood stars like Robert Pattinson, Chris Hemsworth, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber.

V’s unique fashion sense, trendy airport outfits, and eye-catching hairstyles have been featured and recognized multiple times by renowned fashion photographers, fashion magazines and media such as GQ Magazine, Vogue, Marie Claire, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar , The Cut, Guardian Style, Metro Style, Cosmopolitan, UDN Style, Flooxernow.com and ET Fashion.

BTS V has given us important fashion goals since their debut; Whether the outfit is self-styled or haute couture, the man has a flair for fashion. It won’t be a miracle if more designers and fashion houses share your admiration for the global fashion icon.



