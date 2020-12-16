V and RM calling their parents after GRAMMY

BTS achieved one of their great goals in music, they received a nomination for the GRAMMY Awards 2021, the K-pop artists revealed a video with their reactions, V and RM unleashed the tears and emotion of ARMY with the calls they made to their parents to communicate your new achievement.

The Bangtan Boys reached thousands of goals during 2020, one of them reflected their teamwork and essence as artists, the Big Hit Entertainment band received their first nomination for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The US National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences awarded idols a nomination in the category of Best Pop Duo / Group Performance with the English single ‘Dynamite’.

Recently, through the BANGTANTV YouTube channel, they posted a video of Jimin, Namjoon, Taehyung, and Jungkook’s reactions when they heard their group’s name among the names of the nominees.

Taehyung and RM showed that one of the most important aspects for them is their family, the vocalist and the rapper called their parents to inform them that BTS would be part of the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony.

V AND RM CALLED THEIR PARENTS TO TELL THEM ABOUT THE 2021 GRAMMYS

V took his cell phone and dialed his father’s number, told him that they had been nominated for the 2021 Grammy Awards, the interpreter of ‘Even If I Die, It’s You’ repeated the same phrase, apparently his father did not hear well:

Yeah, a Grammy nomination

V’s father congratulated him and the idol told him that he was watching a special program with his classmates where they gave the names of the people who received a mention in the annual awards.

Taehyung ended the phone call with Mr. Kim saying,

So I called, it feels so good

The boy group leader contacted his mother and expressed his excitement for the new dream they achieved, Namjoon commented:Mama this is really happening

They did not show what RM’s mother answered, but surely he was as happy as his son, the rapper said goodbye to his mother with:

I love you

Through different platforms and social networks, ARMY reacted to the emotional moment with messages of love and affection to V and RM, some revealed their admiration for them and others spoke of the connection of both idols and their families. Owww!

HEY! Recently, V shared a set of BTS photos on the Weverse platform, the Beyond The Scene idol gifted ARMY with lovely shots of his bandmates.



