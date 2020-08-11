V and Peakboy could launch a collaboration very soon

Taehyung’s collaboration could be part of Peakboy’s new album. Previously, the singer Peakboy shared an update with V on his Instagram account @realpeakboy, although he noted that they were working on a project together, it was not certain what they were preparing.

However, Peakboy has just announced the release of his upcoming mini album, and to promote it, he will be showing a collaborative tune under the name DIET.

The announcement on their social networks revealed that the song will be performed by Peakboy and a mysterious artist, so suspicions that V participated in this tune have been raised.

Peakboy’s song will be released on August 18 along with the rest of the album, and BTS fans have already turned their attention to DIET.

Although there is a possibility that Taehyung collaborated on this song, some also point out that the project of these two artists could be part of the mixtape that V has been working on for a long time, so we will have to wait to find out the truth.



