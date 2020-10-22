V and Jungkook go shopping and surprise some fans

Jungkook and V enjoyed their free time going out to do some shopping, but their visit left a great impression.

The BTS members are working on the final preparations before the release of their new record material under the name BE, but Taehyung and Jungkook took a moment to relax and go shopping in Seoul.

This was revealed thanks to some people who met the idols of Big Hit Entertainment, can you imagine meeting them in person in such a casual way? We tell you about the experience of a new fan of the idol group with these singers.

V AND JUNGKOOK CONQUER NEW ARMYS

A person posted on social media that his son had met these guys while they were shopping. According to the schedule, the meeting occurred after Jungkook’s live broadcast to greet his fans.

The boy reported that Taehyung and Jungkook wore masks on their faces and also wore hats, although this could have helped them to go unnoticed, their incredible look made them stand out while moving from one place to another.

The members of BTS wore luxury brands, but it was Jungkook who left a great impression on the boy who agreed with them, since he found his physique surprising. The person who shared this story online also said that after this experience, his son had become interested in Bangtan Sonyeondan and was now a fan.

