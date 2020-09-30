V and his eccentric recommendations for Chuseok 2020

Chuseok 2020 has officially started and BTS’s V has given his recommendations on what to see during this holiday.

In what is the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, Chuseok 2020 is finally upon us. Although the harvest festival takes place on October 1 of this year, the holidays for it begin today, that is, on September 30.

It is worth mentioning that many Koreans choose to stay home rather than have a large family gathering. Ilgan Sports through Soompi spoke with some famous Korean celebrities, including BTS’s V, who gave some recommendations for movies and TV shows to watch during the Chuseok holidays.

The BTS V member, who is a huge fan of jazz music as ARMY already knows, recommended the 1900 movie The Legend calling it “the movie of his life” for him. In particular, it is the soundtrack of the masterpiece that he is a huge fan of.

The “Stigma” performer also recommended Magic Waltz (composed by Amedeo Tommasi) for listening. For the unspoken, the 1998 Italian English-language film is directed by Oscar-winning director Giuseppe Tornatore and stars Tim Roth, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Mélanie Thierry.

V fans set a world record

Speaking of holidays, V will celebrate his birthday later this year. While we started the countdown to his 25th birthday, the singer’s fan club in China has already raised a huge sum for the celebrations, setting a new world record.

The club has revealed that they have already raised funds of 1.2 billion won, according to Dispatch. And the most incredible thing is that the feat was achieved in just 80 days. AllKPop reported that the fundraising event raised 1 million yuan in just one minute. The club raised 6 million yuan in just 59 days and 14 minutes.



