V admitted to being Cheated by a taxi driver in Seoul

Kim Taehyung, better known as BTS’s V, recently confessed that when he came to Seoul to pursue his dream, he was the victim of a scam.

On September 2, Big Hit Entertainment hosted a global online press conference on the occasion of BTS’s new digital single, Dynamite. The members answered questions submitted by reporters around the world and revealed their feelings after learning that Dynamite took the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

While answering questions, Kim Taehyung, better known as V, revealed an episode that happened before debuting with BTS. The idol mentioned that when he had just arrived in Seoul to pursue his dream of becoming a singer, something happened that he remembers to this day.

“I took a taxi with my dad and we ended up getting scammed by the taxi driver. My father and I did not know that we would have to go through three tunnels ”- said V. This is an excellent example of how people are deceived when they are in a city with which you are not familiar.

The route from the bus stop to the Big Hit Entertainment building should only take about 20 minutes. Both V and his father were deceived because they did not know the streets of Seoul well. The BTS idol confessed that the moment was very upsetting for him and his family, but now looking back, they see this as a happy memory.

V and BTS celebrate Dynamite’s success

V said, “Now this has become a good memory.” Regarding BTS’s great achievement for taking the number one spot on the Billboard chart, V said, “It feels like I received the best award. I hope everyone can be happy and celebrating for today ”.

Billboard Hot 100 #1 Dynamite!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🤯 다이너마이트 기타연습중 #SUGA 같이 들어보아요 (https://t.co/TtqtSfJh9L) — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 3, 2020

It should be remembered that it has been an incredible year for V and BTS, the idol group of Big Hit Entertainment has broken several records thanks to their musical releases and, of course, the immense support of fans in a large number of countries. The premiere of Dynamite was proof of that, bringing incredible results to the seven-member K-Pop group.



