V admits what the mixtape “KTH1” could be about

BTS idol V is very sure what he wants to convey with his first mixtape. Know the details!

While ARMY is still on cloud nine for the release of BTS’s most personal album to date, BE, along with the historic first Grammy nomination for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite, the fandom is also looking forward to the vocal line’s first solo work: Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The rap line: RM, Suga and J-Hope, have already done it, in mixtape form, and it’s something that fans have adored; as it shows a different side of BTS idols.

Additionally, there has been a lot of talk about KTH1, Kim Taehyung’s first mixtape, as the 25-year-old singer continues to share snippets of what ARMY can expect from his solo work.

In a recent interview with Weverse, when TaeTae was asked about his first mixtape, the Sweet Night singer confessed that he feels a lot of pressure about it, as he is thinking all the time about what kind of album he should make in order to feel satisfied with that.

V still not sure if his mixtape is already finished

While the title track is the title track, everyone also says to leave it as is while he keeps feeling the need to keep putting more and more.

V admitted that his mixtape still has a long way to go as it is his first. That’s why it’s so difficult. He also feels like he’s a bit lazy.

“People tell me to post it and see how it works, but I prefer to know what needs to be fixed before publishing. I don’t want the title track to be depressing either,” explained the Winter Bear singer.

“I want it to be positive and help people overcome those feelings of depression. But it’s not easy, “Taehyung shared with Weverse magazine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHzC1ZyJzAv/?utm_source=ig_embed



