V acquires a luxurious late-model car from Hyundai

BTS’s Taehyung surprises with his latest and luxurious acquisition: a late-model Hyundai car. The popularity of BTS has allowed them to have a great economic reach thanks to the sale of albums, merchandise, concerts and everything related to the group, the boys have managed to accumulate a considerable amount of money in their personal bank accounts, we tell you what bought V.

Through an article from the Hyundai brand, the car brand gave an interview about its latest collaboration with BTS as ambassadors, who appeared in big commercials in New York’s famous Time Square.

V made a photo session with the automaker, where he worked with electric models and posed with the Prophecy model; however, he settled on a late-model truck called the Genesis GV80, a 70 million-won car.

Apparently, the car could have been acquired as a gift for his family or another relative, since this design is aimed at older people. Its interior is super luxurious, it even has an integrated camera to scan the terrain where you drive and avoid any anomaly.

Until now, Taehyung has not released photos of his new acquisition, and if the car is for him, perhaps he was looking for comfort and safety when driving, although usually the boys always have their managers to make the trips of their group agenda.

It is not the first time that the boys show how great their purchasing power is, V has dressed renowned brands such as Gucci, even ARMY has made requests for him to become an ambassador of said brand, he has also worn Versace shirts.



