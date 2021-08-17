Uzbekistan: We Will Respond Sharply To Border Violations

Uzbekistan: We are in contact with the Taliban, we will respond sharply to border violations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan announced that the Tashkent administration is in close contact with the Taliban to ensure border security and that attempts to violate the border will be harshly responded to.

The Ministry stated that they hope that the transfer of power in Afghanistan will take place peacefully on the basis of a general consensus, taking into account the generally accepted norms in international law.

Stating that they support the statements of the forces in Afghanistan that they are ready to form an inclusive government and that they hope full peace will be achieved within the scope of the negotiations in Doha, the ministry said, “We are confident that the development of events in this direction will contribute to the establishment of national reconciliation and will provide the necessary conditions for the establishment of a strong and legally competent state. ‘ he added.