Uvalde High School Wins Football Game in Epic Fashion

There are times in sports when it just gives you goosebumps. That was the case Friday night after the Uvalde High School football team held a comeback in their home opener.

With 36 seconds left, Uvalde’s offense broke through the C.C. defense of Winn High School with a 51-yard run.

Already in the next draw, Uvalde took the lead, taking a touchdown with one hand.

The crowd went into a rage when Uvalde led 34-28.

With only 12 seconds left on the clock, the special teams and Uvalde’s defense did everything they had to do to maintain the lead.

Last year, the Uvalde football team had a 2-8 record. This season starts very differently.

This season, Yuvalde leads the score 2-0, beating Carrizo Springs and K.C. Wynn High School.

After the opening of the season, Eluterio Rendon made a great message about how the Uvalde community inspires the team.

“It was just a sign that 21 angels are looking at this community and saying that they are here, that they are still here and that they will stay here. So it was a very, very special moment.” Redon said via ABC.