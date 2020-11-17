Utopia: is the remake really worth the original series?

Barely 8 episodes released, criticism of the Utopia series is already firing! Available on Amazon Prime, is the US remake worth the original UK series?

Covid demands, this is the perfect time to update yourself on the series of the moment! The latest: Utopia US!

Available on Amazon Prime, the Utopia US series was produced by Gillian Flynn! Headlining there are John Cusack, Ashleigh LaThrop, and Dan Byrd.

The synopsis? Ever since a comic first fell into their hands, fans have come to realize that the conspiracy theories hinted at in the comic are real. Therefore hunted relentlessly by a mysterious organization … These young people, who did not know until then, will have to stick together to survive and use the data they have wisely … To save humanity?

Adapted from the original UK Utopia series released in 2013, this new series does not appeal to everyone… And for good reason…

Utopia Amazon Prime remake is really worth the original series

REVIEWS ON THIS VERSION OF UTOPIA US VS UTOPIA UK:

“A sort of Americanized copy and paste without much flavor or interest. Better to go back to its UK equivalent of 2013, which has, among other things, a much better pace and a more controlled and disturbing atmosphere. ”Writes a user.

“This Amazon series was appealing with a new cast, two famous actors, and the theme of the global conspiracy and the hot topic of the pandemic. The genre is not new, the series reminds me of the cult series The X-Files, The Chameleon and even John Doe. The series adapts the English series and gives flavor to the work. It also denotes by its daring casting choices! So commented another Utopia viewer.

You can also read a notice on the web: “We can not love! However, the artistic choices clash: several characters die prematurely and for free from the first 2 episodes. ”

So we let you judge for yourself! 8 episodes of the Utopia US series await you online on Amazon Prime!

And if you’ve already seen the series, let us know what you think of it!



