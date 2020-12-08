Utah Monolith Becomes Charger for Hybrid Jeep in Ad

The “Utah monolith” has moved the Internet in recent days, after mysteriously appearing in the American desert and being replicated in Romania, generating the most varied theories about its origin. Taking advantage of the repercussions, Jeep used the metal structure in its newest marketing action to promote the Wrangler 4x and 2021.

Disclosed on the automaker’s social networks last Thursday (3), the ad features the now-missing Utah monolith as a charging station for the vehicle. The image still plays with the supposed extraterrestrial origin of the object, inserting the message “The new hybrid plug-in Jeep Wrangler will be out of this world”.

And the game worked. According to the Adweek website, the post on Jeep’s Facebook profile reached more than 102,000 reactions in less than 24 hours, a record of the year, in addition to generating the largest number of shares (more than 28,000 at the moment) and the second greater amount of comments.

On Instagram, the post was the third most liked in 2020 on the profile, having reached 291 thousand likes so far and more than 3 thousand comments. The success was also great on Twitter, with 3,600 likes, more than 460 shares and 335 comments, placing the post as the third most reach of the brand in the year.

Collective assumes authorship of the monolith

The use of the metal monolith to publicize the new Wrangler 4xe led some people to think that Jeep was responsible for placing the piece in the Utah desert. However, the automaker’s authorship was soon discarded.

The mysterious structure was the work of the collective of artists The Most Famous Artist, who took over the construction and installation of the piece. Since last Friday (4), the group based in the state of New Mexico, in the USA, has released photos of the object’s production, in addition to claiming that anyone can have their own monolith for US $ 45 thousand.



