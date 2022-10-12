UTA and former sponsor Investcorp are creating a venture to invest in the economy of authors, Web 3 and other emerging sectors

United Talent Agency and alternative investment company Investcorp, a former UTA shareholder, have formed a strategic partnership to invest in startups in new areas of culture and technology, such as creator economics and Web3.

Along with the creator economy, which YouTube and other large-scale platforms have brought to prominence, and the decentralized Internet infrastructure known as Web3, the partnership will also focus on what the press release calls “new technologies that stimulate the production, distribution and consumption of content.”

The company will be called UTA.VC, and its formation followed the creation of the UTA Ventures division a few years ago. Since 2014, the division has invested in venture capital companies such as Cameo, Consensys, Masterclass, Patreon, Pietra and others. UTA managers.VC will be Anand Radhakrishnan from Investcorp and Caroline Jacobs from UTA, Clinton Foy and Sam Wick.

“Since content creators and artists are aware of the possibility of monetizing their influence on shaping consumer behavior and culture, we believe that UTA has a reliable flow of investment ideas and a clear vision of the future of the creators’ economy, Web3 and entertainment that we are looking at. We look forward to working with them,” said Radhakrishnan, Head of Technology Partnerships at Investcorp in North America and Managing Director UTA.VC .

«UTA.VC is the next evolution of the UTA venture platform,” the managing directors of UTA added.VC Vic and Foy. “The strategic partnership is based on our successful previous investments in companies such as Pluto.TV , Radish, ART19 and others, and we are very excited about the opportunity to invest and collaborate with next-generation companies in this field.”

Investcorp initially invested in UTA in 2018 and sold its stake in July last year, and the parties described this as a “highly successful exit.” When Investcorp cashed out, private equity firm EQT acquired a stake in UTA, becoming the largest outside investor in the company.