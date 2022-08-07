USWNT Stars Ask for Privacy Away from Team

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are partners on the U.S. women’s national team, the NJ/NY Gotham FC soccer club and in their personal lives. This week, the last two subjects crossed before the game.

On Sunday, Krieger and Harris announced on Twitter that they were engaged in a “family matter” and would not be available for today’s game against the Chicago Red Stars.

“Hello everyone! We are so sad that we will not be with our team at the match against Chicago tonight. We are engaged in a family business, but we wish the team only the best, and we ask for your support and privacy during this time, thank you!” Harris and Krieger tweeted.

The Gotham Soccer Club has already announced that Krieger and Harris were absent for a valid reason until further notice.

Ashlyn Harris is a two-time World Cup champion, in 2016 she entered the NWSL Best XI. She has played USWNT 25 times.

Ali Krieger has played in the USWNT 108 times and twice shared the World Championship victory with Harris. She was elected to the CONCACAF Team of the Decade for the period from 2011 to 2020.

Harris and Krieger played together at club level for the better part of a decade. They got engaged in 2019 and adopted daughter Sloan in 2021.

We wish them all the best as they go about their personal affairs.