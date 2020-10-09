Using your Facebook avatar on WhatsApp

Use the Facebook avatar as a sticker or profile photo on WhatsApp and WhatsApp Web by following these steps

The Facebook avatar can be used on the social network in new publications, as a profile photo and to comment on posts and conversations in Messenger, giving it a fun and personal touch. But it is also possible to share the stickers on WhatsApp and save the image to use it as an avatar in Messenger.

The novelty has been successful among users and is available in the version of the social network application for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones for a few months and with this tutorial, you will learn how to use the Facebook avatar on WhatsApp and WhatsApp Web . The procedure was performed on an iPhone XR with iOS 14, but the advice also applies to users of phones with the Google system.

Create a WhatsApp sticker with the Facebook avatar

Step 1. Open the Facebook application and access the menu of the social network. Once inside, enter the “Avatars” section and, after creating and customizing your avatar, touch the indicated icon to see your stickers.

Step 2. Touch the sticker you want to send to WhatsApp and click on “More options …”. In the share menu, tap the messaging icon.

Step 3. Now, choose the desired contacts and tap on “Next”. Finally, tap the blue button to confirm the shipment.

Set Facebook avatar as profile picture

To set your Facebook avatar as a profile photo in WhatsApp you will have to do it manually, but don’t worry because it is also very simple:

Step 1. Access your avatar and touch the button indicated in the upper right corner of the screen. In the menu that appears, tap “Set as temporary profile photo.” If you wish, customize the pose and background color and click “Next”.

Step 2. Select the time your temporary profile photo will be available and click “Save”.

Step 3. Now, access the Facebook menu and touch your profile at the top of the screen. If necessary, slide the screen down to update the profile and upload the new photo. Once done, tap on your profile picture.

Step 4. In the menu that appears, go to “View profile photo”. Finally, touch the button located in the upper right corner of the screen and select “Save photo”.

Your avatar will be saved in your photo gallery and can be used as a profile photo in WhatsApp and all open sessions, since desktop solutions such as WhatsApp Web and Desktop will update automatically



