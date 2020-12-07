Using third-party charger does not affect warranty

The iPhone 12 line hit the market without a charger in the box – and the change came with customer questions. Recently, Apple ended one of the questions about smartphones and revealed that using third-party power supplies does not affect the warranty of the devices.

According to Apple, iPhone 12 users will not need to buy their own branded charger to avoid violating the smartphone’s warranty. The company stressed that the benefit is valid if the user uses any power source approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

The question arose because of Apple’s warranty certificate, which can be read in full here. The document points out that the company does not cover damages caused by the use of third-party accessories that “do not meet the specifications of the Apple Product.”

According to the manufacturer, for the chargers, it is enough that the equipment follows the safety standards of the country’s regulatory agency so that the warranty is not violated. “The use of these chargers will not affect the product warranty,” said the company, in a statement sent to Tecnoblog.

Apple’s position on the matter comes after Procon-SP notifies the company of the absence of chargers in the iPhone 12 case.



