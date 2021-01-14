Users will be able to customize Galaxy S21 Plus

On the afternoon of last Tuesday, the 12th, new leaked images showed the Galaxy S21 line in different colors. Two in particular caught everyone’s attention, as they featured the Galaxy S21 Plus and S21 Ultra in three new color options that hadn’t been detailed before, and now we know more details about them.

According to leaker Roland Quandt, Samsung will launch an exclusive service for its flagships that will be called Custom Colors (or Custom Colors), being offered only on the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it will allow users to customize their smartphones at no additional cost , but with a short delay in delivery.

It is said that users who choose Custom Colors will have to wait between four to five weeks before the delivery of the S21 Plus or S21 Ultra, and the purchase can only be made on the official website of Samsung.

We do not know if the program will include the colors already predefined above, with purple, red and gold with camera module in gold color and models in black and blue color, or if it will be possible to mix these elements to allow an even more exclusive customization. .

Anyway, whatever Samsung’s plans may be, all the details will be officially revealed tomorrow, January 14th, during the Unpacked event that takes place from 12pm (Brasília time).