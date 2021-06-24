Users Complain Of Instability On Nubank This Thursday

Nubank: According to customers, the Nubank application is experiencing instability this Thursday morning (24). Users complain that they are not able to access the account to make transfers or check the balance.

The record that the service is experiencing problems was done by the Down Detector website. According to the website, the notifications of failures started around 10 am (Brasilia time) and went up a lot around 11 am.

Down Detector also pointed out that among the main complaints are: Access to the account; Mobile Trading and Online Trading. In the fault map, the page points out that the complaints arise mainly from states like São Paulo, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Santa Catarina and Fortaleza.

A lot of people also used Twitter to talk about the problems. Users have posted screenshots showing the message “An error has occurred!” at the time they tried to open the app.