User reviews of Digimon Survive are pouring in

Digimon Survive is a long—awaited new game in the franchise, the development of which has been delayed several times. Now the game is finally available, and fans are discussing it on social networks. One thing that has been a hang—up for potential buyers is the fact that there are no critic reviews available at the time of writing this article. This is due to the fact that the verification codes were sent out late, and it takes more than 40 hours to complete Digimon Survive.

Nevertheless, many fans are still immersed in it, studying the elements of the visual novel, the real-time gameplay and the karma system. The 48-hour wait time for the Metacritic website has been reduced, and there have been a lot of user reviews about Digimon Survive.

It should be noted that Steam still has the largest number of Digimon Survive reviews to date, with over 600 reviews. Some of them have players who have spent more than 20/30 hours since its release, and its reviews are mostly positive. Platform. However, the first user reviews on Metacritic after 48 hours of storage is a completely different story.

Metacritic reviews are much less favorable: at the time of writing this article, the PC version had a cumulative score of 4.1, PS4 — 4.1, Switch — 5.2, and Xbox One — 2.1. It should be noted that, generally speaking, user reviews are much more variable in terms of cumulative ratings, because anyone can send a review. Often even they are full of spam reviews that only harm the game. It doesn’t look like Digimon Survive is under review bombardment, as efforts aren’t concentrated enough for this particular term, but there are plenty of first impressions here.

Some reviews, for example, are aimed at the visual novel element in the recording, wanting the game not to go down this path. Others have presented more pertinent criticism of his visual novel elements, while others praise his particular approach. There is a lot of controversy, but in most cases it seems that there are more negative user reviews about Digimon Survive on Metacritic than positive ones.

For those who are still in thought, it is worth noting that, perhaps, these are not the best reviews. Again, there is more obvious data on Steam, such as game time, that can be taken into account, and many critics are currently playing Digimon Survive for reviews. Due to the length of the game and the apparent reflex reaction here (given the 48 hours here), it’s hard to say how much any of these reviews have experienced the game. Resourceful fans should probably wait for the critics’ feedback, since it is difficult to tell about his general perception by this and only by this.

Digimon Survive is already available for PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One.