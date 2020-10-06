Used PS4 sales soared before PS5 was released

The supply of PlayStation 4 units on sales portals grows with the arrival of PS5 this November, reflects a report.

The sale of second-hand PS4 units has registered a historical peak in Spain during this month of September on the Milanuncios sales portal. A report made by said portal states that, with the confirmation of the arrival of PS5 this November, the already veteran Sony home console has experienced a considerable rebound in the number of sales publications of the console.

107% growth in PS4 deals after the PS5 event

Specifically, on September 17 (the day the price and date of PS5 were announced) Milanuncios registered its highest volume of publications on the platform related to PlayStation 4, which in just 24 hours registered a growth of 107%. We are talking about a growth rate of more than double compared to the daily average of 2020.

For its part, Xbox One registers an increase of 21% compared to the same day of the previous week. That growth in activity related to the sale of second-hand PS4 consoles began, in fact, days before Sony’s event in mid-September. Since it became known that the company was going to reveal all the details of its new console on September 16, in Milanuncios new publications related to PS4 grew by 42.4% compared to the average for the year and, after the event, in the following week the percentage reached 112%.

The conclusions that can be reached with this information, which only represents the behavior of the product offer trend on this portal, is that many players are thinking of getting rid of their PS4 before the arrival of PS5 at the end of the year.

PS5 will be launched on November 19 in Europe — November 12 in the United States, Mexico and Japan) in two models: with a disc player and without a disc player. The price in Spain will be 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively. Although reserves are already open around the world, they have been quickly depleted.



