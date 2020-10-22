Used F-16 from USA to Bulgaria

The USA will donate 2 second-hand F-16 aircraft to Bulgaria.

In a statement made by the US Embassy in Sofia, it was stated that the decision was taken after the US Deputy Secretary of State Clarke Cooper visited the military bases used by the US Armed Forces in Bulgaria yesterday.

It was noted that the aircraft in question will be donated to Bulgaria “on the grounds that they do not need to be used”.

The US Embassy in Sofia shared the information that the aircraft will be used for training Bulgarian pilots.

The statement said, “Thanks to the acquisition of F-16 Block 70 ‘aircraft, the Bulgarian Armed Forces will create comprehensive resources for the logistics of our joint missions to ensure security in the Black Sea region.”

It was stated that within the framework of the cooperation between the USA and Bulgaria in the military field, 170 joint ventures have taken place in the last 2 years, 5 thousand Bulgarian military personnel have been trained in the USA, and the USA has invested 50 million dollars in defense facilities in Bulgaria.

Approval from Congress is expected for delivery

Bulgaria, whose Air Force fleet consists of worn-out old Russian-made aircraft, paid 1 billion euros in advance for 8 F-16 aircraft to be purchased from the USA. The country, which will receive the aircraft in 2024, announced that it is ready to receive 8 more.

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced that 150 million euros were allocated for the repair and preparation of military bases in Bulgaria, where the aircraft expected from the USA will be used.

Approval from the US Congress is expected for the handover of the aircraft to be donated.



