Use WhatsApp Web with simple trick on tablet or phone

Using WhatsApp Web on a phone or tablet can have unconventional uses, but there is a simple way to do it.

WhatsApp Web is an excellent way to communicate with our loved ones, school or work colleagues quickly and easily from our PC.

While we all know that this is a version of the popular phone app, wouldn’t it be amazing to be able to use WhatsApp on other devices?

At La Verdad Noticias we know that, for some reason or another, it would sometimes be very useful to use WhatsApp Web on a tablet or cell phone, and in this article we explain how to do it.

How to use WhatsApp Web on a tablet

The process to log in to WhatsApp Web from a tablet is very similar to that of the computer, although there will be some limitations, depending on the browser configuration, which is usually adapted to the mobile version.

You must first open your preferred browser and activate desktop mode.

The next step is to repeat the same process as on the PC, taking the phone with the application to scan the QR code that WhatsApp Web shows on the tablet.

How to use WhatsApp Web on a mobile phone

Although users generally have their WhatsApp account directly in the mobile application, it is also possible to use the Web version on phones, however an additional device is necessary to achieve this, since there is no way to open WhatsApp and WhatsApp Web simultaneously.

In case of scanning the WhatsApp BIDI Web from an Android device, you will be redirected to the mobile application, so a second phone will be necessary to carry out the process.

You must first enter WhatsApp Web from the additional device.

In the browser, desktop mode must be activated.

The next step is to scan the QR code of the main phone that has the WhatsApp account.

Finally, WhatsApp Web will be activated on the additional mobile device, so it will be working on both phones.

This would also be a way to have the same WhatsApp account open on two different phones, which although it is a functional option, WhatsApp Web is not optimized for mobile devices.



