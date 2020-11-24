Use WhatsApp Web to transfer or temporarily store files

WhatsApp Web is a fast and safe alternative to transfer or temporarily store files between devices. Discover its benefits!

Finding a place to store files securely online or send them between computers and mobile devices is more difficult than you might think. At La Verdad Noticias we have discovered that WhatsApp is a smart solution for storing documents through an encrypted connection. Find out how you can do it below.

WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption and supports two-factor authentication, making it one of the most secure messaging apps. It also includes a ton of functions and you can send files of all kinds through the application, this includes photos, links, documents and almost anything else, not to mention its solution for WhatsApp Web and Desktop computers that facilitate the synchronization of the content of messages between devices.

You’ve probably figured out where we’re going with this. With just a few steps, you can basically send files to yourself or create temporary, secure cloud storage with WhatsApp.

Backup files to the cloud with WhatsApp Web

There are two ways to create the backup and transfer space in the cloud. The first is to send a message to yourself on WhatsApp or WhatsApp Web and the second trick requires creating a new group with a random person and then deleting them. It’s a silly solution, but it works too:

Open WhatsApp and create a new group.

Add any random contact to the group. Keep in mind that the person will receive a notification when they do this, so choose someone who doesn’t mind the slight annoyance or randomness of this.

Give the group a name and save it.

Return to the group, then touch the topic to see the participants. Press and hold the participant and remove them from the group.

Now you have an empty group that only includes you. In this chat you can upload files freely and only you can access them. Also, you can access these files from your phone or computer by logging into WhatsApp Web. Sure, you’ll always have the classic option of emailing yourself files or just uploading them to a secure cloud storage with some other server, but this is a fast, simple, and secure way to exchange files whenever you need it.

Download files to your computer from WhatsApp Web

Log into WhatsApp Web by scanning the QR code on the computer.

Click on the image or document you want to download. This will open another window where you will find an arrow pointing down, indicating a download function.

Select the download arrow. This will open the file manager on your PC where you can choose in which folder to save the media files.

You can choose to create a folder dedicated to photos and documents downloaded from WhatsApp, or save them according to your preferences or how you organize your files on the computer. For example, if you have a folder for all your Word documents, you can save the document in the same location. As for the images, you can store them in the images folder or on the reel.



