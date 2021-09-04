Use Original Genesis Video in Latest Episode, ‘Penthouse 3’ Production Team Releases Apology

The SBS drama, ‘Penthouse 3‘ again reaps controversy after airing its latest episode on September 3.

This is because the production team used a video of the original incident which was the earthquake in Pohang in 2017, and the incident in Gwangju in June 2021.

The video is known to be used for the scene after Joo Dan Tae’s character carried out the bombing of the drama’s Hera Palace building.

Reaping criticism from many parties, the drama production team finally released their apology today, September 4, 2021.