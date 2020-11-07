Use of social networks should increase by 11% by 2025

There is no doubt that social networks are increasingly attracting the attention of several people (especially during this pandemic period), and a study released by Cuponation revealed that, in Brazil, the use of these services is expected to increase by 11% by the end of the year. end of 2025.

This figure takes into account a projection made between 2020 and the next five years, and at the end of that period it will be possible to see just over 157 million people using Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and other means of virtual interaction.

Fastest growing countries

Among the data pointed out by the study, we can also see that Brazil is in fourth place in the projection of growth until 2025, losing to China, India and the United States – these countries owe 1.1 billion, 490 million and 256 million active users until the end of 2025.

In contrast, the last place in this survey is for Canada, with a projection of just over 32 million active users on social networks by the end of the estimated period for this verification.



