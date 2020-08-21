Use a Sony camera as a Webcam with this free tool

During the last year, we have seen brands like Fujifilmm, Canon or GoPro launch applications and utilities so that users of these brands could use their cameras as webcams for video calls and others. And among them was Sony, which has decided to join by launching its own free tool.

Convert your Sony camera into a webcam

Today, Sony announced the launch of a utility, Imaging Edge Webcam, which allows the user to easily turn their Sony digital camera into a high-quality webcam by simply connecting it to a PC via a USB port at no cost. ‘Imaging Edge Webcam’ enables the user to live stream and video conferencing in one step while taking full advantage of Sony’s advanced imaging technology such as industry-leading autofocus, high resolution image quality and more. exclusive features of each compatible camera.

“We will continue to adapt and evolve to meet the needs of our customers. Your input is critical to everything we do in this industry, ”said Yann Salmon-Legagneur, Director of Product Marketing, Digital Imaging, Sony Europe. “The demand for video conferencing and live streaming is increasing every day, so we are delighted to share a new application that offers our customers the ability to quickly and easily transform their camera into a highly effective webcam for live broadcasts, video calls and much more”.

‘Imaging Edge Webcam’ currently supports 35 Sony camera models, including: Alpha 9 II, Alpha 9, Alpha 7R IV, Alpha 7R III, Alpha 7R II, Alpha 7S II, Alpha 7S, Alpha 7 III, Alpha 7 II, Alpha 6600, Alpha 6400, Alpha 6100, RX100 VII, RX100 VI, RX0 II, RX0, the ZV-1 vlog camera and more [i]. The recently announced Alpha 7S III is also supported.

The new ‘Imaging Edge Webcam’ PC application is available for download HERE.



