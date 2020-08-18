USA’s Decision Shakes Huawei

The U.S. Department of Commerce has taken a step to further corner Huawei. According to the information on the Ministry’s official website, Huawei will no longer be able to use electronic chips containing US technology. This includes Huawei as well as the company’s subsidiaries.

For more than a year, Chinese technology maker Huawei has been trying to withstand the trade ban imposed by the US administration. This situation, in which US President Donald Trump mobilized the government by claiming that Huawei was cooperating with the Chinese government, put the technology manufacturer in serious trouble. According to the latest news from the USA, Huawei has entered a period that it cannot even breathe in the future.

According to a recent report, the US Department of Commerce was in an effort to almost completely prevent Huawei from doing business. Some statements made today show that this is true. Apparently, the U.S. Department of Commerce wants Huawei to stay entirely outside of the electronics chip industry, especially. Because the announcement is a clear indicator of this.

Huawei will not be able to produce a new flagship phone after releasing the Mate 40 series. The reason for this is that all routes that will allow the company to reach flagship processors are closed by the USA. Huawei is already aware of this situation. The company recently announced that Kirin processors could no longer be manufactured. Recent developments reveal that bad days are over for Huawei and now worse days are approaching.

When we look at the new information on the official website of the US Department of Commerce, we see that the company has expanded its foreign product rules. Moreover, these new rules reduce the ability of Huawei to exploit the vulnerabilities of US law to zero. Namely, Huawei will not be able to use any chip containing US technology according to the new rules. Even a single US technology on the relevant chip is enough to deprive Huawei of this chip.

The US Department of Commerce also bans Huawei or its subsidiaries all products that have US technologies. According to this rule, Huawei or its subsidiaries will not be able to use any product that is associated with the US to develop or manufacture any technology. In addition to all this, Huawei will not be able to participate in US-origin products even as an intermediate buyer, end buyer or end user.

While these developments were taking place, a move came from the US Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). This move was the blacklist of 38 more manufacturers that Huawei cooperates with or is subsidiary of. Consequently, these manufacturers are also included in the export control of the US Department of Commerce. This is an indication that these manufacturers can only work with US companies if they obtain a license from the US administration. Recent developments seem to have cornered Huawei more and more.



