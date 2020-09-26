USA’s Covid-19 Vaccine Formed Strong Immunity

US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson said that the Covid-19 vaccine they produced created a strong immunity in clinical trials. Studies continue for the vaccine, which is equally effective in two doses in a single dose.

The US-based pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson (J&J), about the ongoing vaccine studies to prevent the coronavirus pandemic, said that the Covid-19 vaccine they produced showed very strong immunity against the virus in clinical trials. Stating that the vaccine named “Ad26.COV2.S” is equally effective on two doses in a single dose, J&J said that distribution will be made much easier for this reason.

It is not known how the vaccine, which has been clinically tested on approximately 1000 adults, will have an impact on the elderly population at this stage. In clinical trials, the immune response of young participants was around 64 percent, while those over the age of 65 remained at a relatively low level of 36 percent.

Will be tried on 60 thousand people

J&J will now try this strongly immunized vaccine on 60,000 people. After these tests are successful, they will apply to the US Food and Drug Administration for use permit and mass production. Company officials aim to conclude this last phase, which will be the 3rd phase, at the end of 2020 or at the beginning of 2021 and start mass production of the vaccine.

J&J signed a $ 1 billion deal with the US government on August 5 for the production and distribution of 100 million doses of vaccine. If this last phase takes place without any problems, the production of vaccines will soon begin to be distributed all over the world.



