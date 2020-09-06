Usage Rates of Computer Operating Systems

Microsoft’s Windows dominates between laptop and desktop operating systems. Even Windows XP, which the company stopped supporting in 2014, is still running on millions of computers.

Microsoft released Windows XP in 2001, one of the most popular and most used operating systems ever. The operating system was loved so much that it is still used by many users even though Microsoft ended support in 2014.

Windows 10, the latest operating system released by Microsoft in 2015, is the most used operating system with a market share of 56.42%, according to NetMarketShare data. It is followed by Windows 7, one of Microsoft’s most popular operating systems, with a market share of 26.03%. What about Windows XP?

Windows XP market share

According to NetMarketShare’s August 2020 data, 19-year-old Windows XP has a 1.26% market share. To show how much of XP has a considerable share, Windows 8, which is much younger than Windows XP, has market shares of 0.57%, ChromeOS 0.42% and Windows Vista 0.12%. .

According to the news in Techradar, it is estimated that there are more than 2 billion computers worldwide. If these predictions are correct, there are still 25.2 million computers worldwide with Windows XP. Considering that Microsoft stopped support for this operating system 6 years ago, more than 25 million devices are unprotected.

Looking at the data, it seems that Microsoft has a great market dominance between desktop and laptop operating systems. The top two are Windows 10 and Windows 7, which account for 82% of the total market, followed by MacOS X 10.15 with 3.49%. Right after that, Windows 8.1, also a Microsoft product, is located with a 3.21% market share.



