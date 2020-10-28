USA: We are ready to deploy hypersonic missiles in Europe

White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien stated that they will deploy hypersonic, medium and short-range missiles in Europe if necessary, to deter Russia.

During his speech at the Hudson Institute, O’Brien emerged from the “Medium Range Nuclear Forces Agreement (INF)”, we are developing hypersonic weapons and ballistic missile transport systems. In order to deter Russia, we can place these weapons in Europe if necessary ”.

We are ready to extend START-3 for a year

Mentioning the possibility of extending the Strategic Weapons Reduction Agreement (START-3), O’Brien said, “I think we are close to the agreement. I think we will be working on a version of the verification procedure for the one-year mechanism. But if we solve the verification problems, I think we can go to the deal. We think this is in our interests, ”he said.

Saying that the US has delivered its offers to its Russian counterparts in Geneva, O’Brien said, “The issue will be enlightened in the next two days or two weeks.”

Expressing that the issue of extending the START-3 Agreement has not been resolved yet, Washington will propose “something” in the coming days or next week, O’Brien underlined that they will probably make an agreement on the condition that they get the appropriate verification option regarding freezing of the arsenals.



