USA to abandon Paris Agreement one day after elections

One day after the 2020 elections in the United States, the North American nation will officially abandon the Paris Agreement signed in 2015.

When Americans wake up on November 4, they may not know who won the presidential election unless it is a landslide victory for Donald Trump or Joe Biden, however there are a couple of things we can all count on: the The sun will rise and the United States will have become the first and only nation to exit the Paris Climate Agreement.

There will be no ceremony for the 189 countries that remain in the agreement, but this does not mean that the exit from the United States is not momentous. On the world stage next Wednesday, new leadership will emerge, leaving the US on the sidelines. But at least this country will not be totally alone, as Iran and Turkey have also abandoned the agreement.

Somagnews recalls that in 2017, President Trump announced his intention to withdraw the United States from the agreement. As expected, no president from another country followed Trump’s example. In fact, 38 more countries have joined the Paris Agreement since 2017.

The US will abandon the Paris Agreement after the elections

Since that announcement in 2017, Trump has repeatedly enacted two dangerous lies about America’s involvement in the deal. The first lie. The deal would come at an immense cost to Americans, while other big polluters would contribute nothing. The Second Lie: The United States has already walked out of the deal.

“I took us out of the Paris Agreement because we were going to have to spend billions of dollars and we were treated very unfairly,” Donald Trump said in the extensive climate section of the last presidential debate.

It should be remembered that Trump did not formally notify the UN body of the United States’ withdrawal from the agreement until November 4, 2019, when the US State Department issued the letter.

Since there is a 12-month waiting period after the formal declaration to withdraw, it is easy to see the date chosen to send the letter, knowing that it would take effect one day after the 2020 election, it was done on purpose.



