USA started working like TikTok for Tencent

While TikTok steps came from the US, another news came for the game developer Tencent. It was stated that the company started to work under the leadership of President Trump for the company, which has developed many games and presented it to the likes of players in many countries of the world. It was stated that Tencent was also under investigation for security.

It is reported that work has started to determine safety standards. For this, it is stated that information about security situations is requested from Epic Games and Riot Games, one of the leading game companies.

USA starts working for Tencent too

According to the news prepared by Bloomberg, the Trump administration will start sanctions for Tencent, another Chinese company, after TikTok. TikTok, which became one of the most used social media applications, was subject to sanctions on the grounds of security. Now the US Foreign Investment Committee has requested reports on security standards to Epic Games and Riot Games, which are leaders in their field.

According to reports prepared by people who have worked on the subject, the USA will begin investigation studies for Tencent. As a result of these examinations, it will be examined whether the company meets the required safety standards.

It is stated that the committee will be in a special work for the game world. For this reason, intense pressure may come on Tencent as well as on TikTok. As a result of these pressures, it has been talked for a long time that TikTok is on sale for US operations.

On the other hand, Tencent is known for its investments. The company had transferred developers from Epic Games and Riot Games to its own organization. Tencent developed games such as PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile and Arena of Valor and brought them together with players. Only the number of users of PUBG Mobile has earned the company a high amount.



