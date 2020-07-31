USA, satellite project for internet for Amazon

Amazon got major approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the United States’ telecommunications agency that regulates the sale of products and the establishment of telecommunications services. Project Kuiper, a satellite network that will be able to provide high-speed internet, was unanimously approved for development.

The project will consist of 3,236 satellites that, connected together, will provide broadband in the USA for both more populous environments and remote communities. It was originally announced in the first half of 2019 and, due to similarities with SpaceX’s Starlink, it made Elon Musk call Jeff Bezos a “copycat” on Twitter.

In all, Amazon will invest US $ 10 billion in the project and will consist of five phases. As established by the FCC, at least half of the satellites must already be in space by 2026, with the entire constellation operating from July 30, 2029. In addition, the company must commit to taking the equipment out of orbit after the end the project, so as not to contribute to the high amount of space waste in the region.



