USA puts 10 countries on ‘religious freedom violations’ list

Under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, the US State Department described 10 countries as ‘countries with systematic, persistent, fearful religious freedom violations’.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo underlined in a written statement that religious freedom is one of the basic human rights, and stated that they have taken new steps to protect this fundamental right today.

In the statement, Pompeo said, “The United States, Myanmar, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are the countries of concern for systematic, continuous, horrible violations of religious freedom or ignoring them. shared the information.

Today the U.S. designates Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, the DPRK, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as countries of concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for engaging systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 7, 2020

Sudan and Uzbekistan removed from the list

In the statement pointed out that Comoros, Cuba, Nicaragua and Russia are on the “Special Watchlist” on this issue, Pompeo said, “In addition, within the framework of the Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act, which entered into force in 2016, al-Shabaab, al-Qaeda, Boko Haram “HTS, Houthis, ISIS, Sahara and West African branches of ISIS have added the Taliban to the list of organizations that have concerns about them.”

Pointing out that there are positive developments in some areas, Pompeo said, “We would like to state that Sudan and Uzbekistan’s governments have been removed from the Special Watchlist due to the concrete steps taken recently.”



